Columbia Cabinets opens showroom at 974 Rte. 9, Qby.

Columbia Cabinets has purchased Kitchen Dimensions from Queensbury entrepreneur Steve Jackoski, and opened a showroom at 974 State Route 9 in Queensbury, next to Benny’s Deli.

“We started doing more business in Lake George and Glens Falls, and builders and clients want convenience,” Columbia Cabinets owner Evan Levey said.

“We think this is a growing market. Several kitchen design shops have closed, and we offer three lines of products at different price points, from fully custom to builder’s grade.

“Geographically we have always had a very large footprint, from Lake George to Long Island. But now we have added locations and increased the staff to be of better service to the market.”

Columbia Cabinets holds a grand opening at the Queensbury showroom on Thursday, March 2.

They also has showrooms in Troy and on Broadway in Saratoga Springs, Mr. Levey said.

The company has taken over Mr. Jackoski’s Wood-Mode/Brookhaven territory, and is now the exclusive dealer for those two lines in Saratoga and Warren Counties. Mr. Jackoski is now working for Columbia Cabinets.

“The amount of local knowledge he has is unbelievable,” Mr. Levey said of Mr. Jackoski. “It was a natural fit to work together…It’s the right time for Steve to wind down and do what he does best, which is design and sales.”

Mr. Jackoski said Mr. Levey’s knowledge of the product lines made working for him “an ideal marriage.”

