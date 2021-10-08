Wow! The Wood scored!

Chronicle Manging Editor Cathy DeDe writes:

For the first time since the pandemic hit, a show nearly filled every one of the Wood Theater’s 299 seats. “Bent Broadway” on Friday, Sept. 24, clocked in at 230 ticket holders, Wood director Emily Murphy reports. It’s the first time a show has even come close since March 2020, Ms. Murphy said. And what a deserving crew: 14 known and unknown singers came out of the woodwork to pour out their hearts with remarkable talent, some for the very first time on stage, a truly shared moments from all sides. This observer was brought to tears of joy.

