Wood Theater launching local Music Hall of Fame

As part of its Nashville-themed annual fund-raising party on Oct. 7, the Charles R. Wood Theater will honor 15 regional inductees into a new Glens Falls Music Hall of Fame as a temporary exhibit in its Cabaret Space.

Initial honorees include Hartford native and jazz pianist Charles Cornell; Hudson Falls native jazz-standards pianist Tony DeSare; band frontman Bobby Dick, who passed away earlier this year; Hudson Falls native and accomplished pianist-arranger Tedd Firth; Grammy-nominated recording engineer, Broadway producer and musician Ian Kagey.

Also: Lake George Music Festival founder Alexander Lombard; Glens Falls native cellist-composer Anthime Miller; Strand Theater founding director Jonathan Newell; music director/maestro Charles Peltz and the Glens Falls Symphony; line dance-counry music DJ Kevin Richards; singer Laura Roth of Glens Falls; the late Oscar Seagle of Seagle Music Colony; Queensbury grad and Voice contestant Delaney Silvernell; South Glens Falls musical theater director Betsy Stambach-Fuller; and Rockabilly Hall of Famer Marty Wendell.

The 15 were selected from nearly 50 nominations by the public, they said.

The “Hall of Fame” ceremony will be part of the fund-raising party, and the exhibit will remain open through (at least) the end of the year, they say.

Tix: woodtheater.org/nashvilletix

Copyright © 2023 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved