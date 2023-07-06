Women’s Care to close, MDs to HHHN, Saratoga Hospita

Women’s Care obstetrics and gynecology practice with offices in Glens Falls and Saratoga Springs, announced it will close permanently on August 30.

Four Women’s Care physicians will join existing OB/GYN practices.

Jennifer Bashant, M.D. and Diana Sustar, M.D. will join Women’s Health at Hudson Headwaters in Glens Falls.

Susan Bradford, M.D. and Ali Doyle, M.D. will join the Saratoga Hospital Medical Group — OB/GYN and Midwifery.

“Saratoga Hospital and Hudson Headwaters Health Network are working in close collaboration with Glens Falls Hospital and Women’s Care to ensure strong access to comprehensive OB/GYN services continues in Glens Falls and Saratoga,” the press release said.

“It has been an honor taking care of our patients and their families,” Dr. Sustar, was quoted. “While closing the practice is a difficult decision, we are heartened that Glens Falls Hospital, Saratoga Hospital and Hudson Headwaters have engaged in critical conversations and planning to ensure our community has access to comprehensive OB/GYN services. We also thank our patients for their support throughout the years.”

Women’s Care providers encourage patients to keep appointments through August 30 to talk through transition plans.

It said patients should expect a letter from the practice within the next week. “Their providers are working closely with prenatal patients with due dates near the planned August 30 closure to discuss individualized needs,” it said.

Updates concerning the transfer of medical records and future plans of Women’s Care midwives and nurse practitioners will be listed on the Women’s Care website at www.womenscareny.com.

Reach Hudson Headwaters Health Network in Glens Falls at 518-792-7841 or Saratoga Hospital Medical Group- OB/GYN and Midwifery at 518-587-2400.

Separately, Irongate Family Practice in Glens Falls is touting “Irongate = Women’s Healthcare” in its advertising.

