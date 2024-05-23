What killed the birds

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

“Necropsy results indicated that collision and associated blunt force trauma was the likely cause of mortality” of approximately 20 cedar waxwings found dead at Crandall Library on May 4, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said Tuesday in response to further Chronicle inquiries.



“A DEC Environmental Conservation Police Officer collected samples for examination and they were submitted to DEC’s Wildlife Health Lab in Delmar for testing,” said the DEC official.

Crandall Public Library, in a statement sent to The Chronicle, said DEC had informed it: “The good news is the flock was not poisoned, nor did they succumb to an avian flu. Apparently, they had been partying too hard on fermented winter berries and flew en masse into the windows abutting our AV section. Sadly, Cedar Waxwings are known for this behavior. Flying while intoxicated is deadly; don’t do it.”

However, the DEC official in touch with The Chronicle refuted that contention.

“The dead cedar waxwings examined from the Glens Falls Library were found to have been eating insects. There was no fruit present in the crop, gizzard, or intestines.”

She said, “The birds likely collided into windows that were reflecting images of the sky or trees. According to the data history, they were found deceased at the base of a large window.”

Did the birds fly into windows elsewhere locally? “No other groups of dead waxwings were reported around the Glens Falls area during this time period,” said the DEC official.

“Reports of this species dying under similar circumstances have occurred multiple times nationwide. DEC examine waxwings found dead in groups approximately once every four or five years.”

Could the “lights out” program — encouraging shutting off lights at night to lower the risk of windows confusing birds — have helped save the cedar waxwings?

“According to the history these birds were reported at 11:45 a.m. but there is no confirmed time of death,” said the DEC official.

