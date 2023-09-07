Wedding boom as local venues expand & open

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

“The wedding biz is booming,” proclaims Dawn Bennett, wedding and events planner of the Fort William Henry in Lake George.

Added area venues both reflect and propel the boom. The Fort William Henry and Queensbury Hotel both completed high-profile, multi-million-dollar projects — a total redo of the Carriage House at the Fort, big expansion of the Adirondack Room, other space and banquet kitchen at the Queensbury in Glens Falls.



On a quieter scale, new picturesque country venues are regularly adding to the mix. The Elms Cabins in Lake Luzerne just added a sister property, the historic Joseph McCarthy & Veronica Lake Farmhouse at their Mountain Airstrip Farm in Corinth

Independent wedding and events planner Letizia Mastrantoni, owner of Events to a T, said, “The investments that these local business owners are making in the community by way of upgrading or building new event spaces only further strengthens the Adirondack region as a top destination wedding location.

“Having the new space at the Fort that can accommodate such a large number of guests in such an elegant way is a tremendously positive upgrade for the area! Venues that can hold 250-300-plus are hard to come by.”

She said, “The fall still sees multiple weddings per weekend.” She had five over Labor Day. “We have intentionally scaled back for our own peace of mind and to allow ourselves to work with clients who are really a great fit for us and us for them.”

Q: ‘It’s come to fruition’

At the Q, Sales and Marketing director Stephanie Ottino says, “Everything we had hoped the new Adirondack Ballroom would bring has really come to fruition.

“It’s allowed us to host larger weddings with guests counts of over 200 for dinner and dancing. It’s also been great to have two unique ballrooms on property.

“Some couples love the Queen’s Ballroom for its history and character, while others are drawn to the more modern elements of the Adirondack Ballroom. There’s a little something for everyone.

“When the new ballroom is not booked for a wedding, we oftentimes have conferences and larger scale social events utilizing the space. This has helped bring new business to Glens Falls that we hope our downtown neighbors have benefitted from.

“We also take pride in being a pillar of the community and love to see so many local organizations, businesses and not-for-profits taking advantage of the space for their annual events.”

Fort’s Carriage House booking fast

Ms. Bennett said the first wedding was held in Fort William Henry’s new Carriage House on May 19.

“That couple booked…with just a photo. They were living in Texas at the time and booked without even seeing the building!”

She said, “There are so many couples coming in to see our new Carriage House for their future wedding! They are so impressed with the renovation and the beauty of the view of Lake George.

“We now have the capacity to host larger events that have a view of Lake George. You see them come because they have been coming to Lake George as children and always dreamed of having their wedding here. Now we have the venue that can accommodate them!”

She said, “I do have a few dates left for the 2024 season, but not many! Most weekends we have two or three in the building! We are going to have a very busy season.

“We already have inquiries for the 2025 season, and I do have a few…already booked.”

‘Demand doesn’t stop’

Chandler Atkins, owner of The Elms Waterfront Cottages and the new Joseph McCarthy & Veronica Lake Farmhouse, said The Elms typically hosts just a handful of weddings annually in the shoulder season.

The new venue, he says, “will open us for year-round events…It’s already booking for next year.”

Things changed briefly with Covid postponements, Mr. Atkins said, but “the demand for weddings doesn’t seem to stop.”

Copyright © 2023 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved