Washington County: New therapy dog, ‘K9 Taser’

Washington County Sheriff’s Department reports:

“We are proud to share a milestone achievement in our department — Taser, an enthusiastic Australian Cattle Dog, and his handler, Sr. Civil Clerk Hannah Terrio, have successfully passed their Therapy Dogs International Certification testing requirements.

“Sheriff Jeffrey J. Murphy was approached last June and the idea of adding a Therapy Dog to the ranks was proposed to help enhance our department’s community outreach and support. This idea was quickly embraced by Sheriff Murphy, and Taser joined our team shortly after.

“Now at 1.5 years old, Taser has been a symbol of dedication and happiness. Trained meticulously at North Country Paws for Obedience since August 2022, he’s become a cherished presence, offering comfort and support across various departments.

“Their TDI Certification, a rigorous assessment of a dog’s composure and ability in realistic service scenarios, is a testament to Hannah and Taser’s partnership and commitment. Taser excelled in tasks crucial for a therapy dog, from maintaining calmness in bustling environments to navigating medical equipment and interacting peacefully with strangers.

“Their success symbolizes more than just passing a test – it represents a new chapter in Sheriff Murphy’s ongoing commitment to his ‘Community First’ motto. Taser and Hannah are not just a team; they signify a growing trend across New York, where more law enforcement offices are recognizing the immense value of therapy dogs in fostering community relations and enhancing the work environment.”

