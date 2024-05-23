Washington Co. Board Chairman Henke remembers late Dan Cormie, 47

By Ben Westcott, Chronicle Staff Writer

At the May 17 Washington County Board of Supervisors meeting, Chairman Bob Henke paid tribute to Dan Cormie, who passed away on May 13 at age 47.



Mr. Cormie lived in South Glens Falls and was an insurance agent with the Cormie Insurance Agency in Hudson Falls and a carpenter for the Parker and Hammond Company in Queensbury.

Mr. Henke told a story that happened when Mr. Cormie was 15 years old.

“I gave Danny his hunter training class,” Mr. Henke recalled. “I was working out in the field one day and saw this little spikehorn buck go across the pasture into the woods. All of a sudden there was a bang. So I shut the tractor off and listened. Pretty quickly I heard somebody screaming ‘Mr. Henke, Mr. Henke!’

“I went down and it was Danny with his first deer, and he had no clue what to do from that point on. We took care of the deer and brought it out with the tractor and his brother came over and got it.

“Then about three days later he knocked on my back door with a whole big pile of steaks for me.

“From the time he was 15 years old, that’s the kind of kid he was. It’s a real loss to the community.”

“He’s been a great guy, very active in our youth sports,” Mr. Henke said.

“Went to every single game for all four of his kids from hockey to soccer. Just a really good community member. Donated to all the causes and things. It’s a real loss for a kid at 47. I’m old enough to call somebody 47 years old a kid. He graduated with my son, so he’s a kid to me.”

