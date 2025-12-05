Warren County GOP Chair Tim McNulty doubts Constantino in North Country

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: The Chronicle asked Warren County Republican Chair Tim McNulty what he thinks of his party’s two declared candidates seeking to succeed Elise Stefanik, representing New York’s 21st District in Congress.

Mr. McNulty replied, “I still don’t see Anthony Constantino being a big draw for the North Country. I could be wrong there, but his demographic doesn’t seem to fit the North Country.” Mr. Constantino owns the Sticker Mule business in Amsterdam and is self-funding his campaign.

Of Mohawk Valley Assemblyman Bob Smullen, Mr. McNulty said, “He’s retired Marine. He’s got good credentials, good service to our country. I met with him several times; he presents well.”

Mr. McNulty said, “We’re not prepared to make an endorsement or decision until we know who all the candidates are, and when they have a chance to come up and talk with us.”

“I think a more robust slate for the citizens to choose from would be helpful for NY-21,” Mr. McNulty said.

“There’s talk about other candidates that I really can’t get into. There’s other people putting their toes in the water.”

He noted, “You’ve probably seen, we’re losing more candidates than we’re gaining,” listing State Senator Dan Stec of Queenbury; Liz Joy, a previous congressional candidate who is now Schenectady County GOP Chair and Canton businessman Josh Parker.

All three sought the Republican nomination in the expected special election when President Trump selected Rep. Stefanik to be Ambassador to the United Nations. The nomination was withdrawn so no special election happened.

Mr. McNulty says, “I think the primary is going to be messy. I don’t think there’s a clear favorite at this point. There might be people who aren’t willing to run because the race itself is going to be expensive. You throw in a primary, too — who knows how much it’s going to cost?

“It’s Elise Stefanik’s seat. It’s going to have national implications. Republicans aren’t going to want to lose it, and the Dems are going to want to say, Look what we’ve got. So all the implications that were there last time around are back again, in terms of the impact this vote could have on the outcome of the House and the Republican leadership.”

