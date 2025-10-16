Warren County budget squeezed, too

Warren County Administrator John Taflan tells The Chronicle, “The county budget team is reviewing potential cuts to try to avoid going over the tax cap,” which for 2026 is 2.63% over a budget of approximately $210 million.

It won’t be easy. “Pension plan increases from the state, internal health plan increases, and our IT licensing costs amount to nearly $1.8 million alone,” Mr. Taflan said by email.

“We are over the cap because of that, (even) if everything else stays static.

“All of our costs for road materials have gone up, machinery costs are up, fuel costs are up, jail, Meals on Wheels, and Countryside Adult Home food costs are up. It’s just a tough budget year.”

Public hearings on the budget will continue into November, County Public Affairs Director Don Lehman said.

He said the County’s 2025 budget exceeded the tax cap for the first time ever. However, “Even with the tax levy increase, the countywide tax rate went down because of additions to the tax base — due to more development and increased property values.” — Cathy DeDe

