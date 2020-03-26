Villa, Rock Hill still baking bread in Glens Falls

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

With some food staples at a premium, Glens Falls is be home to two long-time bakeries still making their breads.

Joseph Villa at Villa Bread on Walnut Street was succinct and upbeat via e-mail: “Nothing has changed here, the so called new norm is a baker’s way of life!”

He said demand is higher, “but we make the same unfortunately” — 1,000 loaves a week, with a staff of three.

“My great grandfather opened in 1921. I’m 4th generation. I feel for the small businesses that might not survive this. As a small business we know the struggles.”

Matt Funiciello at Rock Hill Bakehouse, 32 years in business, just moved his whole operation from Gansevoort to the Shirt Factory annex on Curren Street.

“Ironically, we are making about 35 percent more” bread than usual, from 9,000 to 12,500 loaves weekly, distributing mostly to Hannaford stores and specialty groceries as restaurants shut down.

Mr. Funiciello said 22 of 25 employees are still working.

“I decided to shut down our new cafe in order to support all the restaurants out there trying to survive on takeout business alone. I didn’t feel we should be competing with them as I believe we can survive through this on our wholesale volume.”

He said they closed the retail and restaurant to limit exposure to the public that might impact their ability to make bread.

