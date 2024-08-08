Urges support of ‘Winter’s Dream’

In defense of Winter’s Dream, Moment Factory is world renowned for their unique installations and visitors travel far and wide to see them. I believe it is wise of Lake George and Warren County to capitalize on our proximity to our creative neighbors to the north.

I had no idea this exhibit existed until the end of the season. As a longtime fan of Moment Factory’s work, that is a problem. Having a competing exhibit running at the same time, in the same location, with a nearly identical name did not help.

“Winters Dream” is really a piece of art and needs to be advertised as such. It is an immersive experience, custom designed for the special space it occupies. This exhibit requires patience and an open mind. If plastic reindeer, loud holiday music, and melting ice sculptures are more your speed, there is plenty of that elsewhere.

I believe we must lean into this experience and give it a proper chance to succeed. Let the public know what we have is special, unique only to the Adirondacks.

I ask the Chronicle community to not abandon this opportunity so quickly and instead share the word that Lake George supports the arts and still can dream.

— Joshua LaMay, Queensbury

