Touring Vietnam War Wall at HF Legion, 7/24-28

The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall is to arrive at American Legion Post 574 on 72 Pearl Street in Hudson Falls, today, Thursday, July 24. It will be escorted by motorcade from the Northway Exit 9 rest area through Exit 17 and on Routes 197 and 4 to the Legion Hall.

The Wall, a 3/5 scale model of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington D.C., it will be open for viewing on the Legion grounds starting today, Thursday, after it is assembled.

Opening ceremonies are Friday, July 25, at 10 a.m. Guest speaker is Second Lieutenant Joan Furey of Long Island, an Army Nurse who deployed to Vietnam and served in the ICU of the 71st Evacuation Hospital in Pleiku.

Afterwards, the Wall will be open to visitors, 24 hours a day, through Monday, July 28, no charge.

“We will be conducting a Reading of the Names continuously throughout the event,” Julie Montello, President of the Legion Post’s Auxiliary Unit, told The Chronicle.

It will take about 65 hours for volunteers to read the more than 58,000 names of those who perished in the Vietnam War that are inscribed on the wall.

The Legion reached out to bring the scale model here, as “2025 marks the 50th remembrance of the Vietnam War,” Mrs. Montello said.

Also on view: “Some Gave All” traveling tribute to those who perished in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, as well as names of casualties from Desert Storm Afghanistan through 2022.

Parking will be at the Hudson Falls Intermediate School on Maple Street. Busses will run Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Those requiring assistance with walking may be dropped off at the Post campus and staff will be there to help.

Parking on Legion Post grounds is available during off hours, and on a first-come basis in the daytime for regular Post patrons, disabled visitors, Vietnam Veterans and dignitaries.

