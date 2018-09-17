Taste of North Country: 31 restaurants so far, 5 newbies

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: Thirty-one restaurants have confirmed their participation the Glens Falls Kiwanis Club’s 26th annual Taste of the North Country food festival on Sunday, Sept. 30, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in City Park, downtown Glens Falls.

New participants include three in downtown Glens Falls — Doc’s at the Park Theater, Craig Merrell’s Downtown Social, and Seasoned@14 Hudson, SUNY Adirondack’s restaurant at its new Culinary Arts building.

Other first-time participants: Sans Souci Restaurant at Cleverdale and Two Pour Mares Beverage Company, a traveling bar.

As many as 40 restaurants are expected again this year at Taste of the North Country, said organizers Jerrod Ogden and Patricia Van Buren.

Downtown Social chef Jonathan Studley and SUNY Adirondack culinary arts director Matthew Bolton (with his students) will to show their stuff in the Culinary Demonstration tent this year.

Admission to “Taste” is $5, children free. Sample tickets cost $1 each, or 25 for $20. Food samples typically cost between two and five tickets. Beyond the food, there will be children’s entertainment and activities, and music by Bluz House Rockers.

The full program will be printed in the September 27 Chronicle. The Chronicle has been the presenting sponsor of the Kiwanis Club event all 26 years. The Anvil Restaurant and entertainer Mr. Twisty have also participated in every Taste of the North Country.

Taste’s line-up, so far…

Participants in the Glens Falls Kiwanis Club’s 26th annual Taste of the North Country, include:

Adirondack Bar and Grill

The Anvil Inn

Ashes Pub and Grill

The Aviator

Bonnie and Clyde’s

Chez Pierre

Cool Beans

Doc’s Restaurant at the Park Theater

Downtown Social

Dunham’s Bay Resort

[forged]

Friends Lake Inn

Ginny Rae’s Diner

Giovanna’s on the Lake, The Georgian

The Grateful Den

The Grist Mill

The Heidelberg Inn

Juicin’ Jar

Massie’s Restaurant

Morgan and Co

O’Pablo’s Food Truck

O’Toole’s Restaurant Pub

Park 26 at the Queensbury Hotel

Queen of Harts Pizza

Samantha’s Cafe and Catering

San Souci Restaurant of Cleverdale

Siam Thai Sushi

SUNY Adirondack Culinary Program’s Seasoned at 14 Hudson

Sweets by Marisa

Two Pour Mares Beverage Co.

Wood Shack Pizza

Info: 744-7470, on Facebook, or at www.glensfallstaste.com.

