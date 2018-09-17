Taste of North Country: 31 restaurants so far, 5 newbies

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: Thirty-one restaurants have confirmed their participation the Glens Falls Kiwanis Club’s 26th annual Taste of the North Country food festival on Sunday, Sept. 30, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in City Park, downtown Glens Falls.
New participants include three in downtown Glens Falls — Doc’s at the Park Theater, Craig Merrell’s Downtown Social, and Seasoned@14 Hudson, SUNY Adirondack’s restaurant at its new Culinary Arts building.
Other first-time participants: Sans Souci Restaurant at Cleverdale and Two Pour Mares Beverage Company, a traveling bar.
As many as 40 restaurants are expected again this year at Taste of the North Country, said organizers Jerrod Ogden and Patricia Van Buren.
Downtown Social chef Jonathan Studley and SUNY Adirondack culinary arts director Matthew Bolton (with his students) will to show their stuff in the Culinary Demonstration tent this year.
Admission to “Taste” is $5, children free. Sample tickets cost $1 each, or 25 for $20. Food samples typically cost between two and five tickets. Beyond the food, there will be children’s entertainment and activities, and music by Bluz House Rockers.
The full program will be printed in the September 27 Chronicle. The Chronicle has been the presenting sponsor of the Kiwanis Club event all 26 years. The Anvil Restaurant and entertainer Mr. Twisty have also participated in every Taste of the North Country.
Participants in the Glens Falls Kiwanis Club’s 26th annual Taste of the North Country, include:
- Adirondack Bar and Grill
- The Anvil Inn
- Ashes Pub and Grill
- The Aviator
- Bonnie and Clyde’s
- Chez Pierre
- Cool Beans
- Doc’s Restaurant at the Park Theater
- Downtown Social
- Dunham’s Bay Resort
- [forged]
- Friends Lake Inn
- Ginny Rae’s Diner
- Giovanna’s on the Lake, The Georgian
- The Grateful Den
- The Grist Mill
- The Heidelberg Inn
- Juicin’ Jar
- Massie’s Restaurant
- Morgan and Co
- O’Pablo’s Food Truck
- O’Toole’s Restaurant Pub
- Park 26 at the Queensbury Hotel
- Queen of Harts Pizza
- Samantha’s Cafe and Catering
- San Souci Restaurant of Cleverdale
- Siam Thai Sushi
- SUNY Adirondack Culinary Program’s Seasoned at 14 Hudson
- Sweets by Marisa
- Two Pour Mares Beverage Co.
- Wood Shack Pizza
Info: 744-7470, on Facebook, or at www.glensfallstaste.com.
