‘Super Blue Moon’ Aug. 30

By Hannah Hughes, Chronicle Summer Staff

On Wednesday, August 30, there will be a “Super Blue Moon,” an event that won’t happen

again until 2032, according to the website Time and Date.

Full moons can occur at any point in the moon’s rotation. A supermoon is when the moon is full and near or at the perigree (the moon’s closest point to Earth), making it appear bigger and brighter than normal.

The peak viewing time for this Super Blue Moon will generally be around 9:36 p.m. Your view experience will be enhanced looking at the moon using binoculars with a minimum magnification of 7.

According to NASA, there are two types of blue moons, monthly and seasonal. Although neither of them is blue in color, they still are special occurrences.

“A monthly Blue Moon is the second Full Moon in a calendar month with two Full Moons,” NASA writes.

“Then, there’s a seasonal Blue Moon – the third Full Moon of an astronomical season that has four Full Moons.” Time and Date says this moon is monthly.

A super blue moon is a combination of both of these astrological phenomena. If trying to capture a picture with your cell phone, NASA suggests trying to take the picture at twilight or dawn, when there is still a bit of light, so your phone doesn’t have to deal with extreme contrast.

They also suggest turning off flash, lowering brightness, and using a tripod or other method to steady your device.

Any way you choose to observe, be sure to get outside and look up at the sky on August 30, you won’t get a chance to see a moon like this for another nine years!

