Steakhouse at the Courthouse in Hudson Falls

By Ben Westcott, Chronicle Staff Writer

Scott Boucher, owner of Mullen’s Pub on Main Street in Hudson Falls, has opened a steakhouse just down the street at the former county courthouse.

The Heisman Court Grill “soft opened” Thursday by reservation only.



“I’m glad to see it finally come to fruition,” Mr. Boucher, a 1997 Hudson Falls High School grad, told The Chronicle.

“Everyone loves this building. Everyone’s been anticipating it for a long time.”

“Everyone loves the architecture of the building,” he added. “Everyone’s comments are always ‘they don’t make them like they used to.’”

Mr. Boucher said they’ll serve “high quality steaks, chicken, salmon. There’s a lot of appetizers. It’s a little bit of everything for everyone.”

The Head Chef is Aaron Newell. Lori McKenzie manages the front end.

It will seat 60 and include a bar, a space for private parties (with additional seating beyond the 60 spots for regular dining), and an event space in the former courtroom upstairs for concerts, small weddings, comedy shows, and banquets.

Hours are Wednesday-Thursday 4 to 9 p.m., Friday-Saturday 4 to 10 p.m. and Sunday 4 to 8.

The name Heisman Court Gill takes a bit of explaining.

Mr. Boucher said that after he opened Mullen’s in 2019, it looked for a while that he wasn’t going to be able to purchase the building because of “negotiation issues.”

He says the village asked if he was interested in moving to the old courthouse and that he agreed to do so.

But then, Mr. Boucher says, he was able to “swallow his pride” and take the deal that was offered at Mullen’s, enabling the pub to stay open at that location.

But Mr. Boucher was already in a lease with the village for the old courthouse.

“The Heisman Court Grill was going to be a sports bar,” Mr. Boucher explains. “As you’d walk through there’d be a Heisman Trophy replica and it would be sports themed. I was going to close Mullen’s, because I thought that was over with and I was just going to move over here.

“But going forward and keeping Mullen’s, I was like I’m not going to have another sports bar right down the street.”

He kept his original idea for the name of his new place, after he was told it would take 18 months to redo the name. “I was like, well, I’m not waiting another 18 months to change the name.”

Now, he says “I don’t mind the name. It doesn’t make any sense as to why it’s that, but it’s a nice name.”

Renovations of the space concentrated on the bar room. Mr. Boucher built a bar, “32 feet, granite countertops, all brand new,” he said.

The courthouse has seen a succession of restaurant start-ups, but it sat empty since Forged, a “New Age American cuisine” restaurant, closed a few years ago.

The owners of Forged now operate [farmacy] restobar in Glens Falls.

