SPAC will raise toilets to better accommodate disabled letter-writer

Editor’s note: Last week we published a letter from Nancy Mangels that we headlined: “‘I have a spinal cord injury,’ can’t find ADA bathrooms she can actually use here.” That afternon Ms. Mangels wrote to us again.



Mark Frost

I received this email today. I’m beyond grateful to you. Unfortunately it’s going to be next to impossible to do anything in private businesses. I was really impressed with SPACs very quick plan and implementations of their corrective action.

— Nancy Mangels, Glens Falls



Dear Ms. Mangels

Assemblymember Carrie Woerner forwarded us your letter regarding your recent experience at SPAC. I can’t tell you how much we appreciate your sharing your story with us — and we are so sorry that you had such a difficult experience here.

When the campus was redone, all of our facilities were fitted out according to ADA guidelines which, in this case, require toilet heights to be 17-19 inches high. All of the toilets in our new facilities are, in fact, 17 inches high, except for the one you mention in the medical building, which is 18 inches.

You have highlighted for us through your story that, just because something is within ADA guidelines, it doesn’t mean that it is adequate for everyone’s needs.

I wanted to let you know that, thanks to your education on this issue, we immediately ordered and have installed 2-inch risers in 6 different bathroom locations. Please see photos below.

We would be happy to have you visit SPAC during a no-show day/time to ensure that these risers make the difference for you.

We do hope that SPAC will continue to be one of the places you are able to visit.

With best wishes

— Elizabeth Sobol, Presiden & CEO

Saratoga Performing Arts Center

