Solar eclipse 4/8 rare ‘totality’; County: Prepare for heavy traffic

A solar eclipse — where the moon passes in front of the moon — will cross New York State on Monday afternoon, April 8.

Portions of the Adirondacks will be in the path of “The Totality” causing darkness for more than 3 minutes between 3 and 3:30 p.m.

“The temperature drops. Insects and birds are singing and then it’s total silence. Animal behavior changes. It feels like dusk,” Scientist Mindy Townsend told a Crandall Library crowd last fall.

Effects will be slightly less dramatic, with 88 to 99 percent coverage in the Glens Falls area and Capital Region beginning around 2 p.m.

North River gets ‘totality’

“Warren County residents are asked to prepare for heavy traffic, possible cell phone service disruptions and other potential impacts…,” wrote county Director of Public Affairs Don Lehman.

Here is text from the press release:

Northwestern Warren County is among the areas of Upstate New York that will experience a total solar eclipse the afternoon of Monday, April 8. The hamlet of North River and adjacent areas are expected to see a total blackout for over one minute around 3:25 p.m.

The remainder of Warren County will see a partial eclipse, with near darkness.



Points to the north in the Adirondacks will see a total eclipse, which means traffic on Warren County roads will be heavy heading north beforehand and south afterward should weather conditions be optimal.

Warren County Office of Emergency Services recommends:

Local residents try to avoid traveling in the hours immediately before and after the eclipse, as heavy traffic is expected when people from outside of the region return home.

NY State leaders are forecasting possible gridlock on major roads, with local impacts seen on the Northway/I-87, Route 9, Route 28, Route 149 & Route 8.

Those who are traveling bring food and water, charge their cellphones and fuel their vehicles before setting out, in case they get stuck in traffic or fuel stations experience supply issues.

Those wishing to view the eclipse find a spot off of a road and refrain from viewing from a roadside.

Those who come to Warren County for the eclipse are asked to plan to stay locally Monday night to reduce traffic immediately after the eclipse.

Individuals planning to view the eclipse directly have eclipse glasses certified by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 12312-2 to avoid eye damage.

Warren County Office of Emergency Services, Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Warren County Administrator’s Office staff have [met] to formulate plans for emergency response if needed.

Warren County Administrator John Taflan said: “We are excited to welcome visitors to Warren County and the Adirondacks for this once-in-a-generation event. We anticipate large crowds coming to and passing through Warren County from other areas to view this eclipse, so we ask that residents and visitors prepare for heavy traffic and possible service disruptions.”

