Slickfin Brewing and Fire Mission BBQ split ways; Fire seeks own liquor license

By Ben Westcott, Chronicle Chronicle Staff Writer

As of March 28, Fort Edward’s Slickfin Brewing Company is no longer serving beer and spirits at Fire Mission Smokehouse & Taproom at Glen and Park Streets in downtown Glens Falls.

Slickfin Brewing owners Kris and Heather March and Carnivore Brothers BBQ food truck owner Justin Prescott partnered to open the Texas-style barbecue joint in October.

Now, “Fire Mission is becoming its own entity and Slickfin Brewing will no longer be a part of the business,” Mr. Prescott told The Chronicle.

“They have decided to consolidate their business back to their Fort Edward location. As a result, Fire Mission will be applying for its own on-premise liquor license. We’re hoping for a fast approval from NYS SLA” [State Liquor Authority].

Slickfin Brewing’s Kris March told The Chronicle “I’m not going to get into why we had to pull our portion of the business out of GF. It was something that we felt was best for our business as a whole.”

Copyright © 2026 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserve