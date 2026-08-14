Sheriff LaFarr makes peacekeeping visit to Glens Falls after ruckus

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

Things got testy between himself and Mayor Diana Palmer, Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr admitted to the Glens Falls Common Council at their Tuesday, Aug. 11, meeting.

He’d requested opportunity to address the Council after some unpleasant back and forth with the Mayor over the County’s hiring of a City Police Officer.

“I came really to ask for a reset,” Sheriff LaFarr said. “There’s been some conversation that’s generated a little bit of energy that really isn’t the most positive.”

The Police Officer in question was hired away from the City soon enough after his training period that typically, the County should have reimbursed the City for the costs of his training.

Sheriff LaFarr said he had sought the okay of the then-acting Police Chief to do so without reimbursement.

But as Mayor Palmer explained Tuesday, the City’s Board of Public Safety, Common Council and Mayor are the proper entities to make that call.

Meanwhile, Sheriff LaFarr said, the City’s response “wasn’t a conversation. It was a demand that wasn’t sent to me. It was sent to the Board of Supervisors, with a warning that if we didn’t make reimbursement, there would be a lawsuit.”

There followed a long discussion of services provided to the City by the Sheriff’s department. Mayor Palmer, recapping afterwards, noted that Sheriff LaFarr had at one point in their exchange suggested his department would begin to charge the Glens Falls for services in response to the City’s call for reimbursement.

That’s all smoothed over now, the Sheriff said. “Most importantly, to you, Mayor, and to the City Council, I just wanted to make sure you know from me to you that we are always going to be good neighbors of the City and excellent partners with the Glens Falls officers.”

Ward One Councilman Bob Landry spoke warmly of the relationship between the City Police and County Sheriffs.

Ben Lapham of Ward Four was more heated, insisting the Sheriff should have known the protocols.

Mayor Palmer spoke at the end, recapping the City’s position. She told Sheriff LaFarr, “I really appreciate that you’re saying you rethought it after we had that discussion. Now you’re saying that you will reimburse the City, and it is 100% our desire to have a good working relationship with the Sheriff’s office.”

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