Queensbury UFSD goes to voters Dec. 12: $39-million elementary school renovation

Queensbury Union Free School District announced a $39 million capital project called “Success for our Future” that will, among other things, renovate the 55-year-old Queensbury Elementary School, a district press release said.

Queensbury residents can vote on the project from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, at the Queensbury Elementary School gymnasium, 431 Aviation Road.

The press release said, “Tax increases will not be required to fund this proposed capital project, and that…75% of every dollar spent on construction will be paid for by state taxes.”

“In May 2022, the…Board of Education supported the authorization of a $4 million capital reserve for the project. That money would be used to pay cash up front, allowing the school to borrow less.”

The district will present its proposed capital project during two virtual community meetings on Nov. 28 and Dec. 5.

It said it “plans to modernize the school and transform it into a fresh, bright, contemporary space for Queensbury children to learn and grow. Dark, heavy wooden furniture will be removed and replaced with flexible desks with multiple seating options. Chalk boards will be removed and replaced with white boards.”

Superintendent of Schools Kyle Gannon was quoted, “Right now, our youngest students are receiving a 21st-century education, yet their classrooms are still stuck in the 1960s.”

Detailing the planned changes, the district said, “The wings of the school will be reconfigured, and Learning Commons will be added to provide students with opportunities for hands-on exploration and collaboration with other classes.

“The current cafeteria will be expanded into a ‘cafegymatorium,’ creating a multifunctional space that can also be used for physical education and community events.

“The plan calls for two new elementary playgrounds — one for UPK and kindergarten and another for grades 1-3. The relocation of the current playground will allow for a new access road to alleviate traffic congestion on campus.”

Mr. Gannon said “this tax-neutral capital improvement project…will significantly enhance the classrooms and instructional spaces in our elementary school. Elementary faculty, staff and community have spent two years planning this important and necessary project.”

“If the measure is approved by voters, about 20% of the funding will be allocated to improvements at the Queensbury Middle School to replace part of the roof and a boiler as well as the windows on the side and back of the school.

“This proposal also includes renovations to the bathrooms at Queensbury High School. And to allow for the future accommodation of electric buses, the bus garage would be updated to add electrification and charging stations.”

Queensbury Elementary School Principal Jessica Rossetti was quoted: “Our goal is to construct a foundation for lifelong learning and endless possibilities for our elementary students. This project will help our students build their dreams and inspire their futures.”



— Ben Westcott, Chronicle Staff Writer

