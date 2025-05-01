Queensbury to fix perilous Round Pond Road-Rt. 9 intersection

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

Queensbury plans to fix the troublesome intersection where Round Pond Road meets Route 9 in Queensbury across from Martha’s Dandee Cream, just south of The Great Escape.



It will add traffic management, “smart” stoplights, pedestrian crosswalks, new curb cuts and upgraded sidewalks.

It will take about three years to plan, fund and build, and cost $1.88-million, Town Supervisor John Strough told The Chronicle.

“We are starting the process now.”

He said the project has been in the works since a 2019 Creighton Manning Engineering study of the Route 9 “Pathway Corridor.”

The study said, “The Round Pond Road and Exit 20 northbound ramp intersections experienced a crash rate of more than 1.5 times the statewide average” for similar facilities, based on data from 2014 to 2017, which at that time was the most recently available.

“We’ve had a bad accident. A lot of people are walking on Route 9. They park their cars up at the used car lot up there, and they walk to the Great Escape. There’s no crosswalks, there’s no pedestrian accommodations,” Mr. Strough said.

He said the Town plans to apply for Federal Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) reimbursement through the Adirondack Glens Falls Transportation Council to cover 80 percent of the cost.



“Worst case scenario,” Mr. Strough says of the cost to the town, “we’ll have to put up 20%, about $379,000.”

At the April 21 Town Board meeting, he said he expects additional outside funding will be available. The plan:

Eliminate the current southern curb cut into Martha’s

reate a new curb cut and “stub,” or short roadway into the Martha’s parking lot, in line with Round Pond Road intersection.

New four-way intersection at Round Pond Road and Route 9, managed by a “smart” traffic signal. It will have a camera system that’s set to remain green for Route 9 traffic, until triggered by vehicles approaching to cross from Round Pond Road and Martha’s.

New right-hand turn lane from Round Pond Road north onto Route 9, eliminating congestion as vehicles wait to turn south on 9 towards the Queensbury business corridor and Glens Falls.

New marked crosswalks and enhanced pedestrian accommodations at the Route 9-Martha’s crossing.

ew and/or improved sidewalks on both sides of Route 9, for guests and employees of Great Escape.

“People going in and out of Martha’s will have the advantage of a managed intersection,” Mr. Strough said, “and the conflicts and potential hazards to human as well as property will be reduced significantly through this new arrangement.

He said the town had a “roundtable” meeting with Great Escape and Martha’s, who are “on board” with the plan.

“They’re very willing to help,” he said.

Copyright © 2025 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved