Queensbury: Alleged knifepoint robbery during car test drive

Warren County Sheriff’s Office said that Jules W. Lyons-Sylne, 35, of Warrensburg, allegedly robbed a Della Mazda salesperson at knifepoint during a car test drive, yesterday, December 26 at around 6 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office said, that it responded to Round Pond Rd. in Queensbury “for a report of a knifepoint robbery.”

“It was determined that the victim, a salesperson from Della Mazda was out on a test drive when the potential customer stopped the car in the pull off by Round Pond, displayed a knife and robbed him of his personal possessions,” Sheriffs said.

Sheriffs said the suspect, later identified as Lyons-Sylne, “fled the scene in the 2024 Mazda CX-9, leaving the victim standing on the side of the road. The vehicle was observed and pursued by a Sheriff’s Patrol Officer down Route 9 and was later joined by a Trooper on Aviation Rd. The State Police continued the pursuit South until eventually they were able to stop the vehicle in Delmar and take him into custody.”

“Lyons-Sylne was processed and arraigned on various charges observed by the State Police and returned to Warren County where he was charged with Robbery in the first degree, Grand Larceny in the third degree, and multiple Vehicle and Traffic Law charges. He is currently being held in the Warren County Correctional Facility’s Police Lockup pending arraignment in Warren County CAP Court.,” the Sherrif’s Office release said.