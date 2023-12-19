Popeyes Louisiana Chicken wants to come to Queensbury

A site plan review application submitted to the Queensbury Planning Board proposes a Popeyes Restaurant at 717-721 Glen Street (Route 9), next to the Dunkin’ Donuts.



The proposal calls for a 1,933 square foot restaurant with a “double drive through.”

The application proposes to demolish the two structures currently on the site. To the south, “a second hand retail store and smoke shop,” and to the north, “a brick residential structure,” the application says.

The restaurant is anticipated to “employ 8-10 workers during the max shift” with hours of operation from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week, the application states.

The applicant is Liberty Restaurants Development, which says its based in Bellerose, New York.

The project application and documents were included with the January 16, 2024 Queensbury Planning Board meeting materials.