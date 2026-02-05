Pies on Wheels seeks OK for tasting kitchen, limited outdoor dining

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: David Britton, owner of Pies on Wheels wood-fired pizza food trucks, wants to add a teaching kitchen and tasting room to his current food prep site in the Curran Lane building at Eric Unkauf’s Shirt Factory complex.

The project was to go before the Glens Falls Planning Board on Wednesday, Feb. 4.

Mr. Britton says in his application, he also aims to offer “limited outdoor seasonal dining” under a new sail-style canvas shade structure at the back of the building.

“The intent of the outdoor dining area is for use during Food Truck Corral events at the Shirt factory and other similar outdoor seasonal dining events by Pies on Wheels,” Mr. Britton wrote.

Ethan Hall of Rucinski Hall Architecture is the project architect.

