Perennial Glens Falls band Marcabes: Final gig, 7/23

End of an era, maybe even several eras: The Marcabes will play their final gig — ever, they say — on Wednesday, July 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. free and outdoors at the gazebo at South Glens Falls Historical Park, off First Street.

“It’s been a great run, but it is time,” guitarist Max McDonnell says.

The Marcabes formed in 1964. Original members Dave McDonnell, Pat Fiore and Joe DelSignore all St. Mary’s Academy, class of 1965, with John LaPier and Richie Garrand of South Glens Falls.

They won the local Battle of the Bands three years running, Max recalls, from 1964 to 1966.

To this day, his brother and lead singer Dave legit has “moves like Jagger” — swivel hips, tight jeans, flashy rock and roll style and attitude.

Besides the McDonnells, current members are John “Gator” Gates on bass and guitar, Rich DelSignore on drums and Mark Caruso on guitar. Everyone sings.

Bassist Joe DelSignore passed away in 2014. Longtime band member Ed Beecher, who played keyboard, guitar and bass, passed last year.

Why stop now? Dave McDonnell says, “I’m 77 years old and it’s a little hard to remember to get up in the morning….

“I loved it when it was going on. I played drums and I always wanted to be out front because I wanted to be closer to the chicks,” he laughs.

To Marcabes fans he says, “Thank you so much for being with us all these years, at the Youth Center, at school dances, at park dances, then at all the bars, in Lake George, everywhere we played.

“You could be having the worst day, just put on your favorite song…” — Cathy DeDe

