Park Commission votes 6-0 to use ProcellaCOR vs. milfoil in Hague

By Ben Westcott, Chronicle Staff Writer

The Lake George Park Commission voted 6-0 (with two abstentions) Tuesday to accept an $18,698.69 bid from SOLitude Lake Management to treat two bays in Hague this June with the aquatic herbicide ProcellaCOR to combat invasive Eurasian milfoil. Voting for the application were Park Commission chairman Ken Parker and board members Catherine LaBombard, Kathryn Muncil, David Floyd, Joe Stanek and John McDonald Jr. They did not speak at the meeting as to their decision.

Dean Cook and Erin Burns abstained.

Mr. Cook told The Chronicle after the meeting, “I’m a real believer in the fact that this ProcellaCOR is not the way to go.” When The Chronicle asked why he didn’t just vote against the resolution, he said, “I’ve got to work with these guys for the next year. If I piss them all off, it’s not going to be much use.”

Ms. Burns said she recused herself to avoid a conflict of interest stemming from her being an employee of the Department of Environmental Conservation. DEC backs the use of ProcellaCOR in the lake.

Park Commission Executive Director Dave Wick calls ProcellaCOR a “groundbreaking aquatic herbicide” that he says has no public health impacts and will eliminate invasive milfoil for multiple seasons at a fraction of the cost and less ecological damage than hand harvesting.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and NYS Department of Environmental Conservation approved ProcellaCOR in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Speaking positively about ProcellaCOR at the meeting were Lake Luzerne Councilman Jim Niles, Glen Lake Protective Association President Paul Derby, and Protective Association of Lake Sunnyside former president Bob Huntz.

They all said they were pleased with the results from ProcellaCOR applications in their respective lakes.

The morning meeting at the North Queensbury Fire House was attended by about three dozen members of the public.

Most speakers during the public comment period opposed the use of ProcellaCOR. Some brandished signs. “Not 1 drop of ProcellaCOR in Lake George,” said one sign. “Hey LGPC wake up! No cancer chemicals into The Queen of American Lakes,” said another.

The room was filled with emotion. One woman opposed to the herbicide cried through a large portion of her speech. Many drew enthusiastic applause.

Before the vote was taken, LGPC Chair Ken Parker cautioned attendees, “Listen to the resolution very carefully. Don’t jump up and yell and scream, because that’s not even allowed in this room.”

One woman said, “I beg you to withdraw this terrible idea and protect the lake like you’re supposed to do.”

The Lake George Association has steadfastly opposed use of ProcellaCOR in the lake. Board Chair Peter Menzies said, “Lake George is not the place to undertake a reckless experiment. And this is shaping up to be a reckless experiment. ProcellaCOR is not the solution to managing milfoil — a comprehensive and thoughtful plan is.”

Mr. Menzies said, “The Park Commission is ignoring the people, the LGA’s scientific rationale for its opposition to ProcellaCOR, and an opportunity to do the right thing.”

LGA Interim Executive Director Leigh Youngblood said, “ProcellaCOR was introduced into the market in 2017, and your own website says it’s been used in 200 lakes across the country. The Adirondacks itself has 3,000 lakes. So why should Lake George go first, when it’s such a special place? Let’s take some time, make sure we really want to use it.”

A woman said her 14-month-old daughter “drinks the water out of Lake George every single day. We live year-round on this lake. My family has lived in this area for generations. The thought that there could be a chemical in her drinking water that she’s exposed to every single day is just devastating to me as a mother.”

A man who introduced himself as a retired professor of surgery from Columbia University said, “Just because something’s published in a peer reviewed journal does not mean it’s scientific gospel. It can be wrong. Just remember, the EPA has been wrong before.”

Things got heated near the beginning of the public comment period.

“A few of you have done a couple things that shouldn’t have been done,” said Mr. Parker, the Park Commission Chairman.

He read aloud an anti-ProcellaCOR comment on a recent LGA Facebook post that said “I’ll show up and physically defend the lake before I let that happen…can’t stop fighting! They’re trying to assault us with a deadly chemical weapon, so self defense is justified. Honestly I want to punch that guy Dave at the LG water commission in the face!”

A woman in the crowd spoke up to say she wrote the comment.

“I’m not laughing either,” she said. “I’ll control myself today, but that’s my honest opinion online. I can do that.”

“If you’re proud of that, that’s good,” Mr. Parker responded sarcastically.

Not all of the discourse was divisive.

One man offered, “I think it’s time to move on and accept the outcomes that we’re presented with, even if we disagree and are disappointed. Let’s change the narrative, heal and get back to working together.”

Copyright © 2024 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserved