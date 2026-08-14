Panel talks parking, City Hall, Aug. 17

Glens Falls’s parking permit plan will be the topic of the Quality of Life committee Monday, Aug. 17, 5 p.m. in City Hall.

Ward 5 Council member Sean Palladino, who chairs the committee, has also composed a survey seeking public imput on parking. The survey was to go live following the Tuesday, Aug. 11, Common Council meeting, he told The Chronicle.

Check the City website, or his Ward 5 Councilmember Facebook page for info.

Mr. Palladino wrote, in part, “This survey will allow downtown residents, business owners, and community visitors to help the city shape how we update the parking permit process enshrined in the City Code since 1998.

“The parking permit fee schedule has not been updated since 2009, and over the past 17 years, costs have risen….

“Given the large increase and a change to permit-only parking for three popular municipal lots, it was a surprising revelation to a large portion of the community,” and “led to public outcry and an historic number of residents speaking during public comment.

“Most of those in attendance (at the July 28 Common Council meeting) did understand that we needed a change, and the City needs your help.”

Also on Monday’s Quality of Life agenda: A proposed E-Biking law.

— Cathy DeDe

Copyright © 2026 Lone Oak Publishing Co., Inc. All Rights Reserve