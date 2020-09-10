Our September 10 front page

Back to School ‘Christmas in September’ at Log Bay nets $10,000 for Operation Santa. Teachers, principals optimism as school resumes. Drellos wins big. Crandall Park update. Juicin Jar will expand in Milk & Honey space. Moreau sewer update: ‘Pipes in the ground next summer’ LG Restaurant Week: Fall food themes, to honor staff and eateries. Christmas in September, Log Bay, Operation Santa,Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download as a PDF.