Our October 8 front page

Columbus Day Weekend! Their big planned redo of Village Mall, Lake George. ‘My breast cancer journey’ CEO of Great Escape operator: ‘We’re moving in right direction’ Mayor shares, 3 explains GF 2027 budget. Police: Home owner shoots invader, SGF. GF gets key nod 5 for return of NYS boys basketball tourney from 2028-2030. Jason Miller is new Hudson Falls police chief. BOCES will exit; 9 GF District mulls selling, using or renting Sanford Street School. Deciding the fate of Sanford St. School. NY Giants honor GF’s Pat Lilac as ‘Coach of Week’ DAR & Kingsbury Cemetery honor 18 American Revolution patriots buried there. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

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