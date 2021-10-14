Our October 14 front page

Prime Time Seniors Issue Runs for office, has a criminal record: Two views. Back on ice! Adk. Thunder hockey @ home on Oct. 15 & 23. School Views is back! Fort Edward School board votes 5-4 to end SGF merger talk. John Gunther, 73, created & ran Toy Works for 47 years; closes it down. Adk. Winery breaks ground: $2.6-million headquarters, tasting room. Dave Chappelle is trying. Dog waste left in bags on the trail; Cathy: ‘What are people thinking?’ Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

