Saturday, December 2, 2023

Our November 30 front page

November 30, 2023 Chronicle Front Page

So many holiday happenings! This Beagle runs with Great Danes. New Way Lunch closing its Qby. location. Why so much difference in local gas prices. Showcase moment! 26% of GF students missed more than 18 days of school; forum set on Dec. 4. Hickory Ski plea: Buy season passes so we can buy insurance & open. Alltown Fresh: ‘We’re trying to change the mindset of gas station food’ We sought out both sides of the Rockwell Falls Library impasse. Anthony Nunziata: Italian Christmas at GF Wood Theater. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

