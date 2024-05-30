Our May 30 front page

Americade – Warrensburg Bike Rally Valedictorians. Sales tax hike? Build a Lake George planetarium. Prom pix. Cathy: Do a Porches music fest Glens Falls. GF school study says make Quade Street one-way, south. Bolton Chamber ends Arts & Crafts Fests ‘forever’; Ron Conover: There’s hope. LGPC votes 6-0 to use Procella-COR vs. milfoil in two Hague bays this June. Dr. Kris Duffy to retire from SUNY ADK in ’25. Belmont Stakes at Saratoga on June 8; 4 days of racing; events. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

