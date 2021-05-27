Our May 27 front page

Happy Memorial Day! Betty Little Blvd. Parade schedule. Lake George Park Commission. HF valedictorian Caleb Koutrakos admitted to Army & Navy academies; he chooses Navy. Capital District CDTA brings Bike Share to GF, LG & Qby. Jeeps coming to ‘Invade’ LG & Stony Creek for June fest. Wood Theater & ATF require proof of vax or neg test; ‘lets us go 100%’ Hudson Headwaters ‘mobile health center’ Washington County Fair is on! Aug. 23-29. ‘Meltdown Music Fest, Badfish & more in LG this weekend. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

