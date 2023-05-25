Our May 25 front page

Memorial Day issue! Migrant crisis; County responds. Stefanik blasts migrant plan, says Hochul eyes SUNY facilities. Americade turns 40. Warrensburg 21st Bike Rally opens Saturday. Beaty: Bus deal will cost locals millions plus loss of control. Valedictorians! Proms! 2 deputies shot serving warrant; TU: Shooter dead. Jimmer to play in 3×3 World Cup: Olympic potential. LG: Mascot poll, vote by May 30. Alfie will march in GF parade; children’s book released. Ernie Pyle, wartime journalist. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

