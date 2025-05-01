Our May 1 front page

May 1, 2025 Chronicle Front Page

The Legal Issue. Jimmer retires as player. Northway Animal Clinic. No more Winter’s Dream. Qby to fix perilous Round Pond- Road-Rt. 9 intersection. Cole’s Collision plans to build at Former Blue Moose, Rt. 9, Qby. Man arrested, was shot by officer in SGF. All boat operators — except rentals — must pass the NYS safety course. Hudson Falls residents urge: Shut the trash burn plant. Grumbellies completes buy of former GFNB Ft Edward; eyes May 20 opening. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

