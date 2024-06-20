Our June 20 front page

June 20, 2024 Chronicle Front Page

BIG 36 page Grad Issue! Summer breaks out!. Zerbini Family Circus coming to Glens Falls, Granville, Warrensburg & Hudson Falls. Hotshots. Champlain Beef fire. Mermaid Fest in Glens Falls Saturday. Adk. Wine & Food Fest in Lake George, June 29-30. ATF opens 30th season. End of Lake George Ice Castles. Kru Coffee eyes Tech Meadows. Hickory in Wbg. to slash ski price next winter; has ‘Hike 4 Kids’ event Saturday. Septic disposal costs climb as GF Wastewater Treatment Plant raises rates & limits deliveries. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download front page as a PDF.

