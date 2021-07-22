Our July 22 front page

July 22, 2021 Chronicle Front Page 230 Views

Events Galore! GF Symphony free concert at Crandall Park with fireworks, Saturday, July 24. ‘Captain Kirk’ to celebrate 90th in Ti. Our intern rides the Outlaw. Great Escape closes Tuesday- Wednesday, cites staffing; allows tattoos. NYS closing Covid vax site at Aviation Mall. 1,000 new high tech jobs; GlobalFoundries in Malta will double chip capacity. Fox attacks woman in Saratoga. Remembering Nancy Eustance. L.A. to D.C. on 10-day drive across the USA. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

