Our July 18 front page

Summer Home Issue Sold! SGF Peppermill Restaurant. Parking crackdown, No Hudson Falls Football. Condos unveiled at former Neptune. Garvey VW fire. GFPD arrests juveniles on felony charges. Winter’s Dream profit: $5,590. Music plays on at Shepard Park using tent after bandstand fire. Sheriff offers free help to protect against property crime. Great Escape’s parent Six Flags merges with Cedar Fair. TD Bank will close its only GF branch Sept. 20. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

