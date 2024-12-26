Our December 26 front page

Happy New Year! Next issue will be Jan. 9, 2025. What went viral! Will Chuck and Kirsten back Elise? School was fun in Glens Falls in 1944. 4 fans tossed after Thunder Teddy Bear toss. Vermont man dies; fell from Black Mtn. ledge. Nate Etu lists good news for Warren County. Washington County union asks for equal vacation gain. GF National becomes Arrow Bank on Jan. 1. Arrow adds 4 board members. Cathy’s look back at 2024. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

