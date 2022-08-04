Our August 4 front page

August 4, 2022 Chronicle Front Page

Resort Real Estate Issue Asking $31-million for Lake Placid estate. Hudson Falls builder; Lake George pastor. JG3 talks biz, ball & camp. Lake George biz: Less than 2021 but still ‘robust’. Cameron Woodard, SGF grad at Air Force Academy, chose jumping from airplanes. Tricia Rogers is newb ARCC CEO/President. Zander’s quick take: Glens Falls Planning Board meeting. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

