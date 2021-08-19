Our August 19 front page

Washington County Fair August 23-29! Our Afghanistan disgrace. LG small vessel charter boat biz booms. New player in downtown GF real estate: Tom Elliott to buy 2nd bldg. Adirondack Mountain Club headquarters in LG for sale. Schools’ plan: ‘In-person 100 percent,’ masks, more. 2 motorcyclists die in separate Wash. Co. crashes. GF law: Little & O’Connor merges with FitzGerald Morris Baker Firth. No visitors at Saratoga Hospital. Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

