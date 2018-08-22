Our August 16 issue

Washington County issue | 128th Washington County Fair runs Aug. 20-26. Charles Mineo buying Bistro …

Washington County issue | 128th Washington County Fair runs Aug. 20-26. Charles Mineo buying Bistro Tallulah building. Cooper Knapp, Division 3 champ, transfers to UConn to swim Division 1. Marine Corps couple to open SlickFin Brewing in Fort Edward. Jimmer & JG3: Notes from their summer workout. Dale Baldwin plans car-hop restaurant, farm stand corner of Rt. 149 & 9L in Queensbury. Stefanik touts: ‘Trump Signs Stefanik Initiatives into law at Fort Drum.’ GF Hospital steps up security: Photo IDs badges for all visitors. Lots of real estate listings… Find your dream home! Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

Click to download as a PDF.