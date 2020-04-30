Our April 30 issue

Friday, May 1, 2020
Legal Issue! Tough fight, beat COVID. Hearing from the 3 staffers now living 24/7 at Open Door Homeless Shelter. Salvation Army Drive-Thru Food Pantry. Delayed proms & unresolved commencements. Argyle Cheese Farmer store open at former Lewis Super, HF. SUNY Adk. graduation: Virtual, June 9. Laments changes in NY law on longterm care at home. Music, art, more now live online! Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!

