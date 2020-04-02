Our April 2 issue

How hard will it hit us? Their 4-month cruise cut short. Rep. Stefanik on …
How hard will it hit us? Their 4-month cruise cut short. Rep. Stefanik on coronavirus: The Chronicle’s interview. Arnolds’ produce farm is thriving on direct sales. Don Lehman says thanks after leaving Post-Star. Phyllis Hudson, YMCA aquatics mainstay, retires after 36 years. Transfer stations now mornings only. Glens Falls: No lawn waste pickup; move bags. Argyle Cheese to open store now at former Lewis Super, Hudson Falls. Music, art, more now live online! Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!