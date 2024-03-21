NYS tourney attendance soars: 18,602; 9,370 in 2023, 11,531 in 2022

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

Binghamton will have a tough act to follow. The 2024 New York State Boys’ High School Basketball Tournament in Glens Falls drew 18,602 total attendance, reports Cool Insuring Arena General Manager Jeff Mead.

The tournament returns to Binghamton for 2025 to 2027, where it also was in 2017-2019. Looking back, Mr. Mead notes attendance at the 2019 Binghamton tournament was “10,000 or less.”

Attendance this year boomed as both Glens Falls and North Warren played for and won state championships. Last year the state tourney in Glens Falls had attendance of 9,370. In 2022 it drew 11,531.

The Glens Falls Black Bears finals game versus Wayne Central School on Saturday evening drew 4,903 fans to Session 5 of the tournament. On Friday morning, 3,411 attended the session that included Glens Falls’s semi-final.

Session 3 on Saturday morning that included North Warren’s semi-final, drew 3,387 fans. Sunday afternoon’s session that included North Warren’s finals victory drew 2,119.

Jeff Mead: Can’t re-create this

“Yes, this is a good event for the arena,” Mr. Mead tells The Chronicle. “The one note I’ll make is that the arena does not charge NYSPHSAA for rental of the arena anymore.” Still, he says, “This event is a great economic driver for our community. Restaurants, hotels, bars and retailers all seemed very busy with guests from all over NY State.

“I do believe the arena and the basketball committee, led by Chip Corlew and its 70 volunteers, put on a first class event.

“The arena was electric for many games including the GF and North Warren games. The line to get into the Saturday Glens Falls final reminded me of when Glens Falls played in the Federation final during Joe Girard’s senior year.

“I’m not sure the atmosphere that was here can be created at another venue for High School sports.”

