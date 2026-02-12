NYS Conservatives back Smullen with ‘presumptive’ nod; Constantino: I’ll win GOP primary

The New York State Conservative Party announced State Assemblyman Bob Smullen is their “presumptive” choice for the 21st New York Congressional District.

“Although the interview process continues and the circulation of petitions begins on February 24, Bob Smullen has met with the majority of the organized counties in the…District and the NYS Conservative Party wishes to send a clear signal that Bob Smullen will be our nominee,” said the press release.

Mr. Smullen’s campaign said the Conservative endorsement makes him “the undeniable frontrunner in this race.”

“This endorsement ensures that our campaign will be on the ballot in November, and it reinforces the importance of Republicans and Conservatives coming together to keep this seat in Republican hands,” said his release.

Republican candidate Anthony Constantino, reached for comment, told The Chronicle, “Smullen and Kassar (the state Conservative Party chair), must address if he wishes to be on the ballot as a third party candidate once I win the Republican Primary.”

He said, “They would have zero chance of winning so that would be further evidence that both are working to help the Democrat Party.”

— Cathy DeDe & Ben Westcott

