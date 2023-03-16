NYS Boys’ Basketball Tourney at Glens Falls’ Cool Friday-Sunday

Chronicle Managing Editor Cathy DeDe writes: The NYS Boys’ Basketball State Championship returns to the Cool Insuring Arena, Friday to Sunday, March 17-20. Section 2 is represented by the North Warren Cougars in Class D, and the Catholic Central Crusaders of Troy in Class B.

New this year, Cool Arena offers premium behind-the bench seating on a per-game basis, $20 each, available at the Box Office — or purchase in advance, with added $5 fee, via a link on the seatgeek.com website.

General admission tickets cost $10 per session, no reentry. Purchase in person at the Arena box office or online at Seat Geek ($3 fee).

Quick preview: Section 2 teams

North Warren (19-5) plays Chapel Field Christian High School (also 19-5) Saturday, March 18, at 12:30 p.m. Whoever wins seeks the title in the Class D Finals on Sunday, March 19, at 3 p.m. The Cougars won the Section 2 title at the Cool two weekends ago. They qualified for the state tournament by beating Schroon Lake, the Section 7 Class D champion, 64-59, in the second round of Regionals, after a first-round bye.

Catholic Central (24-1) faces Southampton High School’s Mariners (11-2) in the Class B Semi-finals Saturday at 9 a.m. The Class B Finals are Sunday at 1.

Glens Falls Nation fans saw what a powerhouse Catholic Central is two Saturdays ago when the Crusaders defeated the hometown Indians, 73-59, for its first Section 2 championship since 1981. Catholic Central reached the state tourney by beating Potsdam’s Sandstoners (yes, “The Sandstoners”) 72-34 in the Regional final after a first-round bye.

This is the second year of Glens Falls’ current three-year contract to host the State Boys’ Basketball Tournament. Last year was the first time in five years that the Boys’ Tournament was in Glens Falls.

The short story: Glens Falls the NYS Boys’ Tournament for 36 years, from 1981 to 2016. Binghamton won the bid 2017-2019 before the state Public High School Athletic Association brought it back to what locals consider “home,” Glens Falls.

Glens Falls new three-year contract was delayed twice when the tournament was cancelled for Covid in 2020 and 2021.

Schedule at Cool Insuring Arena Boys Basketball Championships Presented by the American Dairy Association North East

Friday, March 17

SESSION #1

Class C Semifinals

9:30 am: Canton vs. Haldane

11:15 am: Moravia vs. Randolph

Class AA Semifinals

1 pm: Liverpool vs. North Rockland

2:45 pm: Brentwood vs. Victor

SESSION #2

Class A Semifinals

6 pm New Hartford vs. Tappan Zee

7:45 pm : South Side vs. Irondequoit

Saturday, March 18

SESSION #3

Class B Semifinals

9 am Catholic Central vs. Southampton

10:45 am: Westhill vs. Newark

Class D Semifinals

12:30 pm North Warren vs. Chapel Field Christian

2:30 pm: Hamilton vs. Prattsburgh Cent./Avoca Cent.

SESSION #4

5:15 pm: Class C Finals

7 pm : Class AA Finals

8:45 pm: Class A Finals

Sunday, March 19: SESSION #5

1 pm: Class B Finals

3 pm: Class D Finals

