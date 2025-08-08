NYS bans cell phones for kids at school; GF & Qby.’s plans

By Cathy DeDe, Chronicle Managing Editor

Under New York State mandate, cell phones will now be banned “from bell to bell” for all students, grades K-12.

They can’t be accessed in the classroom, at lunch, in study halls, in the halls between classes or on playgrounds or playing fields.

No texting, taking photos, recording video or use of any social media at school.

The state’s new “distraction-free schools” regulation banishes cell phones, smart watches, tablets, earbuds and headphones — any Internet-connected devices not directly issued by the school.

“I do feel it’ll be a relief to students in some ways,” Glens Falls Superintendent Krislyn Dengler tells The Chronicle. “They won’t feel like they have to constantly check on their social media or respond to whatever, because everybody is under the same set of rules — across the whole state, not just the school.”

“I think that kind of takes pressure off the students, whether or not they realize it fully at this moment, but they will.”

Dr. Dengler noted, “We expect all of our staff to model the behavior we want to see in our students.”

Qby: ‘We were already doing it’

Queensbury School Superintendent Kyle Gannon said in a provided statement, “Not a lot is changing here.”

He said, “Queensbury enforced a similar cell phone procedure during the 2024-25 school year at all our schools, except at the high school where students were allowed to use their personal devices during lunch. That will change as the school adheres to the new bell-to-bell state rules.”

Queensbury High School Principal Andrew Snide said of curtailed cell phone use last year, “Teachers noticed right away that students were more engaged in the classrooms.

“I noticed it most in the hallways that students were talking to each other instead of looking at their phones. There was an energy about it. Students weren’t feeling the pressure of having to respond to messages on their phones. Instead, they were engaged in the moment.”

Glens Falls says on its website, “Students who elect to bring their cellular devices to school do so at their own risk and must follow all cell phone procedures.”

Devices must be turned off and stored in the student’s locker, or in some cases, in secure boxes provided in the main office. “No devices in pockets or bags.”

The exception is if they are indicated in a student’s IEP [Individualized Education Plan] or 504 plan [accommodation for a student in a regular classroom setting].

Students may require translation services, or need a cell phone to manage their own healthcare (think, diabetes), or some may be approved to have a phone if they are regularly responsible for the care of a family member.

As in olden days — if parents need to reach their child during the school day, Glens Falls advises to call the main office and have a message delivered. On the flip, “In case of emergency, students can access a school phone in the Main Office at any time,” Glens Falls said.

Queensbury School, in its plan, adds the option of students and their guardians communicating via the student’s district-provided email address.

What about in an emergency?

What about the unthinkable, an emergency such as an active shooter?

Dr. Dengler said, “I’m not clear on the research about intervention or help that was gained in those situations (from students having phones). Certainly the police and emergency response would be well underway at that point.”

