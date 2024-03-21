North Warren hangs on at buzzer to win first-ever state title, 68-66

By Ben Westcott, Chronicle Staff Writer

With North Warren up 68-60 with just 39 seconds left in regulation, celebrations had begun amongst the green and gold contingency at Cool Insuring Arena on Sunday. It seemed like the Cougars’ first-ever state title was a sure thing.



But then Sackets Harbor, the state’s No. 1-ranked Class D team, mounted a run in the game’s final seconds that made things way too close for comfort for the Cougars and their raucous fans.

Two desperation threes from Sackets Harbor and an offensive foul against the Cougars whittled the lead down to two.

North Warren’s inbound pass heaved from the baseline to half-court with five seconds left was stolen, and Sackets Harbor’s top scorer Austin Griner dribbled down the court and got an open look at a 3-pointer as time expired.

It was as if the entire Chestertown community held its breath as the ball sailed toward the basket. But the shot clanked off the backboard and then the front rim, and the real celebration was on as the hysterical North Warren players dogpiled at center court to celebrate their state championship title.

North Warren was the lowest ranked team in the final four, but they played bigger than their station in the 68-66 win.

Junior Wyatt Jennings connected for nine 3-pointers, a state tournament record. He finished with 29 points after scoring just three in the Cougars’ 51-46 semifinal win over Smithtown Christian the day before.

“Yesterday I didn’t really have the best performance from the three-point line,” Jennings said after the final. “Today I hit the first couple and I’m like, I’ve got the most confidence in the world right now. So every shot, I’m like, that’s in.”

“He’s the best shooter in Class D in my opinion,” said North Warren Coach James Cuyler.

“He always shows up in big games, and he really showed up today. I’m proud of him. He’s not really a basketball player, he’s a baseball player, but today he put on his basketball cape and said I’m going to be a basketball player today.”

Cuyler’s son, eighth grader Semaj Cuyler, scored 17 points while dishing 12 assists. Senior big man Derrick Tyrell had 12 points and 16 rebounds.

“This is incredible,” Tyrell said after the game. “This feeling’s unreal. I’m so happy for my teammates and just for everything that’s going on. It’s amazing.”



“We didn’t give up,” Semaj Cuyler added. “We just played with heart. Wyatt kept us in the game.”

He said the title “means a lot to us. We love this school. Our fans come out to support us every time.”

“That’s a good team,” Coach Cuyler said of Sackets Harbor. “We knew it was going to be a close game. Those guys have got heart, but I think we’ve just got a little bit more. I’m proud of my guys, because this is what they worked hard for.”

He said the Cougars’ work ethic comes from the North Warren region they call home. “The community up there…they’re a hard working group up there. They’re from the northern part of Warren County. There’s great people up there, and it goes down to their kids. They know they have to work. Nobody’s going to give them anything for free.”

